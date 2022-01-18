KBC Group NV Sells 10,138 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $371.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.