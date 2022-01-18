Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.