KBC Group NV Sells 15,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

DUK stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

