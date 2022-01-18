Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,825,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,381,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.