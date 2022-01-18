NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.