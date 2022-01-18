Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

VRSK stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

