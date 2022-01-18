IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

