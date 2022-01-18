nVent Electric plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

