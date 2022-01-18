Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.51. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
