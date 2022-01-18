Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.51. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

