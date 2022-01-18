M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WINK stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.82) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($3.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £26.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

