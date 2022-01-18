Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GLO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

