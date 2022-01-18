Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IVPG opened at GBX 249.76 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.27. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.44).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

