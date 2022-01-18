Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.