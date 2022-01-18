Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,315.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.