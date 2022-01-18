F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $26.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FSTX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

