MakiSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $221,578.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.74 million and $221,578.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.30 or 0.07562996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,828.40 or 1.00100575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007716 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.