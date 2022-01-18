ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0770 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $199,079.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00180624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00205273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070254 BTC.

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

