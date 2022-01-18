Veles (VLS) Price Up 149.8% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 256.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Veles has a market capitalization of $83,542.69 and approximately $91.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 149.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,786.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.08 or 0.07574425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00339321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.88 or 0.00906715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00077300 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.00485472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00260643 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,859 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.