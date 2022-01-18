Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

