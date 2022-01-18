KBC Group NV Has $7.77 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

