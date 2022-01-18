Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Decreases By 39.1%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

