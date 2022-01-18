Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Decreases By 39.1%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
Xcelerate Company Profile
