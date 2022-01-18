Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Declines By 35.4%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 550.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHTPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

