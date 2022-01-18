Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) PT at $8.00

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.