Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.45 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

