Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

GDS stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

