Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 216.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $28,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after buying an additional 1,538,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $607,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

