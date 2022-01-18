Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 985.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of STMicroelectronics worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

