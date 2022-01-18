Citigroup Inc. Buys 483,198 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.76% of Ladder Capital worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

