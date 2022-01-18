Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 91 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

