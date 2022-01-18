Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,028 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.