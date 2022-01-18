NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

