Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

