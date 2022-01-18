Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

