Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 39,819 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 120.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

