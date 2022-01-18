Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

