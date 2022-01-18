Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

