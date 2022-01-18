Creative Planning Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

