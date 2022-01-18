Creative Planning Purchases 2,098 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

