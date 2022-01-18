Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 419,359 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of PTC worth $82,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

