Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOWL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.82) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.85 million and a PE ratio of 269.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.50 ($3.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.