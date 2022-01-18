CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.