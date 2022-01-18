Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.