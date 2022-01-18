The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 960.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

