World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.