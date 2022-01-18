World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $286.01 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.