Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,789,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $663,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.