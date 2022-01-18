Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.46 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

