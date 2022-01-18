Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,900 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CIXX stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

