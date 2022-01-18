W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $5.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the lowest is $5.17. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of GWW opened at $504.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.56. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

