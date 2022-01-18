SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

